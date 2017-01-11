AUD/USD analysis: still flat below 0.7700
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7669
- AUD/USD bearish, but needs a fresh catalyst to break lower.
- September housing and trade balance data to take center stage.
The AUD/USD pair closed the day little changed in the 0.7660 price zone, having peaked for the day at 0.7695 early US session, as the American currency was in retreat mode ahead of Fed's decision. News coming from Asia at the beginning of the day were mixed, as the Chinese Caixin manufacturing PMI, resulted at 51 in October, matching market's expectations and September reading. In Australia the RBA commodity prices index came in at 9.1% YoY in October, down from previous 18.3%, amid a decrease in the iron ore price, while the AIG performance of manufacturing index came in at 51.1, down from 54.2 in September, showing that economic growth in the sector eased at the beginning of Q4. Australian trade balance data and building permits for September are due early Thursday. The pair has been trading in a well-limited range since the week started, maintaining a short-term neutral stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the price hovers around a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere, stuck around their mid-lines. The pair can regain some traction upwards on a break above 0.7700, but the dominant trend is bearish, and sellers may take their chances on spikes higher.
Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580
Resistance levels: 0.7695 0.7730 0.7775
