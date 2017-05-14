AUD/USD analysis: still depending on Chinese data

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7386

The AUD/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Friday, but closed the week in the red anyway at 0.7386, unable to shrug off the sour tone triggered by poor Chinese data earlier this month. Softer-than-expected PMI's in the world's second largest economy has weighed on commodities prices, particularly on base metals, affecting therefore the Australian currency. The week will kick start with another batch of Chinese data, including retail sales and industrial production, which if below expected, will likely result in a downward move in the Aussie. Australia will release its latest employment figures next Thursday. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the negative tone persists, given that the pair's recovery stalled well below a bearish 20 DMA, while in the same chart, technical indicators have managed to bounce modestly from near oversold readings, still within bearish territory. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is currently developing a few pips above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned south, currently challenging their mid-lines, indicating limited buying interest around the pair.

Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250

Resistance levels: 0.7420 0.7470 0.7510

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD