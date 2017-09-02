AUD/USD analysis: still consolidating with limited bullish scope

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7633

The AUD/USD pair closed the day flat in the 0.7630 region, still struggling for direction. The Aussie got a boost during the European morning from RBA's Governor Lowe, as he said that the country is "prosperous and healthy," somehow indicating confidence in economic growth, whilst policy makers expect inflation to move gradually higher. The pair, however, retreated in the American afternoon from a daily high of 0.7663 on broad dollar's strength, although losses were limited by stocks' gain. From a technical point of view, the pair is now neutral according to the 4 hours chart, as the price is a few pips below a bearish 20 SMA, while the RSI indicator stands flat around its mid-line, and the Momentum indicator heads modestly higher right above its 100 level. The pair has been unable to sustain gains beyond the 0.7700 level pretty much since April 2016, which means that further gains are unlikely, and that in the case of spikes beyond the level, speculative interest will probably rush to take profits out of the table.

Support levels: 0.7615 0.7570 0.7520

Resistance levels: 0.7660 0.7710 0.7745

