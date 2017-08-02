AUD/USD analysis: still consolidating sub-0.7700
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7635
The AUD/USD pair edged marginally higher, but traded within Tuesday's range during these last few sessions. The pair spiked up to 0.7665 early US session amid broad dollar's weakness, but quickly retreated towards the current comfort zone, where it has been consolidating ever since the week started. There were no macroeconomic news coming from Australia during the past Asian session, but things will turn a bit more interesting during the next one, as the country will release housing and confidence data. After flirting with the 0.7700 level last week, and despite retracements from the region have been shallow, the risk is slowly turning towards the downside, as the pair has been unable to infringe the level since past April 2016, with attempts to advance beyond it resulting in sharp downward corrective moves. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor a bearish move on a break below the weekly low of 0.7615, as the pair is unable to extend beyond a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have been once again rejected from their mid-lines, now heading modestly lower within negative territory. Still the pair needs to break below 0.7450, a mid-term static support, to confirm a more sustainable decline ahead.
Support levels: 0.7615 0.7570 0.7520
Resistance levels: 0.7660 0.7710 0.7745
