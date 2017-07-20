AUD/USD analysis: still bullish and looking to extend beyond 0.8000

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7960

The AUD/USD pair advanced up to 0.7986 this Thursday, a fresh over two-year high, but closed the day unchanged around the 0.7960 level. Australian employment figures released at the beginning of the day came in-line with market's expectations, as the unemployment rate surged to 5.6% in June while the economy added 14,000 new jobs, slightly below the 15,000 expected. Breaking down this last number, full-time jobs rose by 62,000, but part-time employment plunged by 48,000. The pair eased from the mentioned high as the greenback rose following BOJ's announcement, but following the ECB's monetary policy meeting, the American currency resumed its slide. During the upcoming Asian session, RBA Assist Gov Debelle will offer a speech in where monetary policy could be discussed. In the meantime, the risk for the pair is towards the upside, despite the lack of upward momentum, as in the 4 hours chart, the pair bounced strongly from a bullish 20 SMA, currently offering a dynamic support at 0.7910, while the RSI indicator remains flat at overbought territory. The Momentum indicator, however, heads lower near its 100 line, barely holding within positive territory.

Support levels: 0.7910 0.7875 0.7835

Resistance levels: 0.7990 0.7830 0.7870

