AUD/USD Analysis: Softer Australian CPI-led fall validates bearish double-top ahead of FOMC

- A combination of factors prompted some selling around AUD/USD for the second straight day.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
- Softer Australian CPI figures added to the selling bias ahead of the latest FOMC policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its recent bounce from sub-0.7700 levels and witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday. Worries that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery turned out to be a key factor that drove some flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand exerted some additional pressure on the major. The greenback found some support from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back above the 1.60% threshold following the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which jumped to pre-pandemic highs in April. Apart from this, rising inflation expectations fueled speculations that the Fed could start laying the groundwork for a future policy tightening. This was seen as another factor that pushed the US bond yields higher and provided an additional lift to the buck and contributed to the pair's overnight decline.
The retracement slide extended through the Asian session on Wednesday and was further fueled by downbeat Australian consumer inflation figures. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the headline CPI rose 0.6% during the March quarter as against 0.9% anticipated. Adding to this, the yearly rate also fell short of market expectations and increased 1.1%. The softer readings dragged the pair to three-day lows, though the downside remained cushioned as investors turned cautious ahead of the latest FOMC policy update.
The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and is widely expected to leave the monetary policy settings unchanged. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell might also stick to the view that the recovery is incomplete and that more support is warranted. That said, any hawkish signals might prompt some aggressive short-covering around the USD and set the stage for an extension of the pair's ongoing retracement slide.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have formed a bearish double-top near the 0.7815 region. The reversal pattern, however, is not confirmed until key support is broken. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.7700 mark before traders start positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 0.7660 horizontal support before eventually dropping to the 0.7600 mark. This is followed by support near the 0.7585-80 region, below which pair bears might aim to challenge monthly swing lows, around the 0.7530 region.
On the flip side, the 0.7770 level now seems to act as immediate resistance ahead of the 0.7800 mark and the 0.7815 double-top hurdle. A sustained move beyond will negate the bearish set-up, instead will shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders. The pair might then surpass an intermediate barrier near mid-0.7800s and climb back to reclaim the 0.7900 round-figure mark.
