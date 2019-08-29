AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6726
- Australian Business Confidence fell to -52.3 in August following -44.3 in July.
- Housing data to set the done during the upcoming Asian session.
- AUD/USD set to extend its decline after losing 0.6735.
The AUD/USD pair closed the day with modest losses, having posted a lower low and a lower high for a second consecutive day. Despite the positive headlines related to the US-Sino trade relationship, the Aussie was unable to beat renewed dollar’s demand, as Australian data weighed mode. At the beginning of the day, the August ANZ Business Confidence Index dropped to -52.3 from -44.3 in July, while the Activity Outlook in the same period slumped to -0.5% from 5%. Also, Private Capital Expenditure in Q2 declined by 0.5%, well below the 0.5% advance expected. Early Friday, the country will release housing-related data, including Building Permits and HIA New Home Sales for July.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair can´t shrug off the negative stance, and the fact that is closing the day just below 0.6735 suggest that it can continue falling during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, a marginally bearish 20 SMA continues heading south below the 100 SMA and capping intraday advances, while technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels, although so far holding above their weekly lows.
Support levels: 0.6700 0.6675 0.6640
Resistance levels: 0.6750 0.6790 0.6820
