AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on Thursday’s upbeat jobs data-led modest intraday gains.

The Fed's sudden hawkish turn continued underpinning the USD and prompted fresh selling.

The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downfall.

The AUD/USD pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Thursday and climbed to the 0.7645 region in reaction to the blow-out Australian jobs report. In fact, the number of employed people rose sharply, by 115.2K in May as against 30K anticipated and the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 5.1% from the 5.5% previous. The early uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived and ran out of steam rather quickly amid sustained US dollar buying interest.

The USD remained well supported by a surprise shift in tone from the Fed and shot to over two-month tops. The Fed stunned markets with a sudden hawkish turn and brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. The so-called dot plot pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against March's projection for no increase until 2024. The Fed also indicated that it will soon work on tapering down the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and even shrugged off disappointing US macro data. The Initial Jobless Claims last week jumped to 412,000 from 375,000 and the Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Index edged lower to 30.7 in June from 31.5 in May. The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a generally softer risk tone – as depicted by mixed performance in the US equity markets. This was seen as another factor that further benefitted the safe-haven greenback and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.

A broad-based USD strength prompted aggressive selling around the major and led to a dramatic intraday turnaround. The pair plunged over 100 pips from the daily swing high level of 0.7645 and refreshed YTD lows through the Asian session on Friday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics, which is headed for its best week in nearly nine months. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downward trajectory.

Short-term Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now slipped below the very important 200-day SMA for the first time since May 2020. A subsequent fall below previous YTD lows might have already set the stage for additional weakness. The pair now seems vulnerable to break below the key 0.7500 psychological mark and accelerate the downfall further towards intermediate support near the 0.7460 horizontal level en-route the 0.7400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7600 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further, though the uptick is likely to remain capped and fizzle out rather quickly near mid-0.7600s.