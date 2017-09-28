AUD/USD analysis: slide stalled, but not the bearish risk

The AUD/USD pair came back from a fresh 2-month low of 0.7999 achieved at the beginning of the day, but barely enough, however, to close if flat in the 0.7850 region. The Aussie got dragged lower by persistent dollar's demand at the beginning of the day, but as the greenback entered corrective mode with London's opening, relief came for the commodity-linked currency. Australia has offered little this past week in terms of macroeconomic releases, and will end the week in the same fashion, as this Friday, there's only a minor release scheduled, August private sector credit, hardly a market mover. The movement remains corrective according to technical readings, as the in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have recovered sharply from extreme oversold readings, but remain well into negative territory. Additionally, the pair is developing below a still firmly bearish 20 SMA, a dynamic resistance around 0.7880. A recovery above this last could see the pair gaining further this Friday, but it will take the pair settling above 0.7945 to suggest further gains ahead for next week, quite unlikely at the time being.

Support levels: 0.7835 0.7807 0.7770

Resistance levels: 0.7880 0.7910 0.7945

