AUD/USD analysis: signs of fading momentum increase

The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive day, and despite it remained within Wednesday's range, there are increasing signs of fading momentum, triggered by disappointing inflation figures earlier this week and a slump in gold prices. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its Q4 PPI figures, alongside with export and import price indexes for the same period. If data result disappointing again, the decline will likely extend, aiming to test the 0.7450 mark, a critical long term static support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair seems to be drawing a rounded top, still to confirm, but the price is also developing below its 20 SMA that slowly gains bearish strength, whilst technical indicators hold within bearish territory, albeit lacking directional strength. The mentioned 0.7450 level stands as the neckline for the mentioned figure, which means that a break below could see the pair extending its decline by around 150 pips.

