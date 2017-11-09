AUD/USD analysis: short term pressured, 0.7965 to offer strong support

The AUD/USD pair trades some 20 pips below Friday's close, having held within a well-limited range ever since the day started. There were no news affecting the Aussie at the beginning of the week, with the pair trapped between the strong advance in worldwide equities and a decline in base metals, amid improved risk sentiment. The AUD/USD pair is trading some 100 pips below the 2-year high achieved last week at 0.8124, but as with other rivals, dollar's gains seem corrective at this point, rather than the beginning of a trend change. The short term technical picture suggests that the pair may extend its downward corrective movement, specially on a break below the 0.8000 threshold, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is now consolidating below a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator enters negative territory and the RSI indicator hovers around its mid-line. Buying interest should surge on approaches to the 0.7965 price zone, a strong static support.

