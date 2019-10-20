AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6854
- The market’s optimism could hesitate at the weekly opening following Brexit-related headlines.
- AUD/USD could extend its gains in the short-term, but sustainable gains not yet likely.
The Australian dollar advanced against the greenback to close the week at 0.6855, its highest in over a month, despite data from the country released throughout the week failed to impress. The advance was backed by broad dollar’s weakness and hopes the UK would avoid a hard-landing. In the data front, a light of hope came from a decline in the country’s unemployment rate, although reading within lines, the situation in the sector is still far from optimal. The Reserve Bank of Australia has left the door open for additional cuts, and the latest employment data was not enough to change such a stance. There are no data scheduled in Australia this Monday, while China will release housing figures.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bullish according to the daily chart, trading just a few pips below a bearish 100 DMA, immediate resistance at 0.6880, and well above the 20 DMA, which gains upward traction. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart maintain their upward slopes well into positive territory. In the 4-hour chart, chances are of further gains ahead, as the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA now crossing above the 200 SMA, and as technical indicators continue advancing well into overbought territory.
Support levels: 0.6820 0.6795 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6860 0.6900 0.9630
