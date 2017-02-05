AUD/USD analysis: short term bullish, but gains not clear yet

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7523

The AUD/USD pair closed the day flat around 0.7520, having reversed an early spike up to 0.7555, achieved after the RBA surprised with a not-so-dovish stance in its monthly monetary policy meeting. The Central Bank left its rates unchanged at 1.5% as largely anticipated, but the statement showed an "upgrade" in the wording referring to the ongoing employment conditions. Overall neutral, the document reaffirmed that the ongoing policy is consistent with "sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time,” with Governor Lowe still not ready to change his stance. The positive news were offset by Chinese data, as the Caixin April Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3, below market's consensus of 51.2 ad previous 51.7. Technically, the pair was unable to break above a daily descendant trend line coming from March 21st high of 0.7749, while the rally was also contained by the 200 EMA in the 4 hours chart, currently at 0.7552, all of which indicates that the bullish potential remains well limited. In the same chart, the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive territory, diverging with the longer term perspective.

Support levels: 0.7510 0.7470 0.7430

Resistance levels: 0.7560 0.7600 0.7650

