AUD/USD analysis: short term bearish, but downward potential limited

The AUD/USD pair closed with a doji for a second consecutive week at 0.7659, still unable to break the 0.7600/0.7700 range settled early February. The pair managed to set a yearly high of 0.7731 on Thursday, following the release of mixed Australian employment figures, but speculative interest rushed to take profits above the critical 0.7700 resistance. Improving macroeconomic figures coming from Australia, however, will likely maintain the antipodean currency supported near-term, as USD strength will remain limited by uncertainty surrounding the new US administration. In the daily chart, technical indicators have retreated within positive territory, maintaining downward slopes above their mid-lines, whilst the 20 DMA heads higher around 0.7630, providing an immediate intraday support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is biased lower, although the downward momentum is limited, as the price is now below a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators lost bearish strength after entering negative territory.

