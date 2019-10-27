AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6822

Australian tepid data suggest the economic slowdown continues.

Slow start to the week with no Australian data and a holiday in New Zealand.

AUD/USD could fall sharply on a break below a strong static support at 0.6770.

The AUD/USD pair has failed to extend gains this past week, ending it with modest losses at0.6820. The pair traded as high as 0.6882, with the positive momentum of the Aussie fading alongside the positive market mood throughout these last few days. Australian data was mixed, but confirmed weak economic progress, adding to AUD losses by the end of the week. According to the Commonwealth Bank, that services activity contracted to 50.8, although manufacturing output beat expectations by printing 50.1, still below the previous monthly figure.

There are two factors preventing the Aussie from falling sharply. The first one is the quiet optimism related to US-China trade talks, as both parts seem confident they will reach a deal. The other is gold prices, which soared on the back of demand for safety. The country won’t release relevant data this Monday, and New Zealand will kick-start the week with a holiday, which means price action could be dull in the first part of the new day.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair stabilized at the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the daily chart, technical indicators are trying to resume their advances within positive levels after correcting overbought conditions, while the price holds above a bullish 20 SMA. The 100 DMA, however, caps advances with a bearish slope. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is technically bearish, as its trading below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are slowly grinding lower within negative levels. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 0.6770, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730

Resistance levels: 0.6840 0.6875 0.6900