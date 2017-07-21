AUD/USD analysis: short-term bearish below 0.7875
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7915
The AUD/USD pair closed the week at its highest in over two years, settling at 0.7915, after trading as high as 0.7986. The Australian currency was backed by rising commodities and the RBA minutes early on the week, this last bringing the news that the central bank now estimates the “neutral” official cash rate to be 3.5%, well above the current 1.5% and somehow anticipating upcoming rate hikes in Australia. RBA Deputy Governor Debelle interrupted Aussie's rally, cooling down the case for hikes, by saying on Friday that local rates don't have to go up with those of their peers, down talking the mentioned estimate of a neutral rate. The pullback from the mentioned high seems corrective, as dollar's weakness offset the disappointing speech from Debelle, although on Friday, the pair closed in the red. In the daily chart, technical indicators are retreating within overbought territory, while the price remains far above a bullish 20 SMA, not enough to support additional declines ahead. In the 4 hours chart, however, the chances of a bearish move are higher, as the upside remains contained by a horizontal 20 SMA, currently around 0.7930, while technical indicators turned modestly lower within neutral territory. Friday's low was set at 0.7874, the level to break to confirm additional slides ahead.
Support levels: 0.7875 0.7835 0.7800
Resistance levels: 0.7930 0.7985 0.8920
