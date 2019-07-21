AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7040
- Wall Street weighed on the Aussie, downside potential still limited.
- AUD/USD needs to rally beyond 0.7095 to gain further bullish momentum.
The AUD/USD pair finished the week with gains at 0.7040, retreating in the last trading session from a multi-week high of 0.7081. The Australian dollar hit such a high, following comments from NY Fed’s Williams late Thursday, suggesting aggressive rate cuts in the US. His comments were later denied while St. Louis Bullard gave the greenback additional strength after saying a 25bps this month would be appropriate. By the end of the day, the sharp decline in US equities dragged the pair further lower. The upcoming Asian session won’t include macroeconomic releases, and in general, the fundamental side will be overly light for Australia and China.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has room to continue advancing despite the latest pullback, as, in the daily chart, it settled above a bullish 20 DMA, also above the 100 DMA, while technical indicators hold into positive ground, although with uneven directional strength. The 200 DMA in the mentioned chart heads nowhere at around 0.7095, providing a key resistance that the pair needs to break to confirm a bullish continuation. For the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the potential downward seems limited, as the intraday decline stalled above all of the moving averages, while technical indicators eased from overbought readings, the Momentum currently consolidating and the RSI heading lower but at around 55.
Support levels: 0.6995 0.6950 0.6915
Resistance levels: 0.7095 0.7135 0.7170
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk aversion could send it sub-1.1180
EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The American dollar has closed the week on a high note as hopes for significant rate cuts faded.
GBP/USD: bears to retake control on a break below 1.2475
Renewed demand for the greenback has resulted in the GBP/USD pair giving back half of its Thursday’s gains at the end of the week, with the pair closing it just above the 1.2500 figure.
USD/JPY: bearish case firmer once below 107.20
The USD/JPY pair flirted with the 108.00 level by the end of the week on renewed demand for the greenback but retreated sharply from the level to settle at around 107.70.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.