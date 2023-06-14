Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUD/USD daily chart.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains above 0.6750 ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is holding gains above 0.6750, struggling to extend the latest upside momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading. Hopes for China stimulus and the sluggish US Dollar are boding well for the Aussie pair. All eyes remain on the Fed decision.
USD/JPY remains depressed around 140.00, Fed eyed
USD/JPY is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around 140.00 early Wednesday, consolidating gains registered over the past three days. Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines and keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting for fresh impetus.
Gold tested 100 DMA on US CPI, what’s next on Federal Reserve decision? Premium
With the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data out of the way, Gold price is gearing up for yet another eventful – US Federal Reserve (Fed) day. The US Treasury bond yields are pulling back multi-week highs, keeping US Dollar undermined while allowing a tepid bounce in the Gold price.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire innovator and Ethereum co-founder.
Lower CPI, higher change for a pause on Fed
In May, the United States experienced a slowdown in price pressures, primarily due to a decrease in gasoline prices. As a result, the CPI only advanced by 0.1% on a month-to-month basis, which was in line with expectations.