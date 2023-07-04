Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUD/USD weekly and daily charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD further recovery hinges of 0.6700 breakout and RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD aptly portrays the pre-event anxiety around the 0.6680-70 region as markets await the all-important Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday. Pre-RBA anxiety also restricts immediate Aussie pair moves amid indecision about no rate hike versus 0.25% rate increase.
USD/JPY stays pressured around 144.50 on Japanese verbal intervention
USD/JPY is trading on the back foot around 144.50 after the Japanese Yen received some respite on the verbal intervention from the country's top currency diplomat Kanda. The downside appears limited amid the BoJ-Fed policy divergence and ahead of key US data.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, holds steady around $1,920
Gold price lacks any firm intrada direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Tuesday. Subdued US Dollar price action and economic woes lend some support to the XAU/USD. Hawkish central banks continue to act as a headwind and cap gains for the yellow metal.
Bittrex takes a stand against SEC as Coinbase enjoys institutional finance backing
Bittrex has followed on the heels of the Coinbase exchange to file a petition against the US SEC. Like the former, Bittrex wants the court to dismiss allegations by the financial regulator claiming that Bittrex violated multiple securities by failing to register as a registered securities exchange.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: A close call, with AUD/USD vulnerable Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, July 4 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged; however it is expected to be a close call and some analysts look for another 25 basis points rate hike.