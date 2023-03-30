Hi Traders, watching price levels on the AUDUSD daily and 15-minute charts.
Price declined down from the 0.6700 level yesterday.
0.6697 - 0.6701 last month’s low, the Figure, and the 79% fib retracement level.
Watching for an intraday price reversal at this area for a decline back down to retest the 0.6629 weekly support level.
