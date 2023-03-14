Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUDUSD daily and 4-hour charts.
AUD/USD slides to 0.6650 as markets pare SVB-led moves ahead of US inflation
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in nine weeks near 0.6650 amid sluggish markets. Traders take a breather following the SVB-infused volatility; US dollar licks its wounds ahead of US CPI. Downbeat Aussie NAB data, China fears also allowed Aussie bulls the much-needed break.
EUR/USD bulls lead the pair above the 1.0700 mark, amid the US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD price took a sharp rebound from February's low at 1.0537 and since then it has been aggressively heading higher. The softer US Dollar is driving the EUR/USD above the 1.0700 psychological mark, which is a multi-tested round figure mark on the daily chart.
Gold retreats on sluggish Treasury yields ahead of United States inflation
Gold fades the previous day’s upside momentum, the strongest in four months, as it makes rounds to the five-week high surrounding $1,910 with eyes on the United States Consumer Price Index(CPI). The XAU/USD snaps a three-day winning streak as the US Treasury bond yields seesaw after a notable slump.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
US rate hikes in jeopardy?
Over the past few days, we have seen the second and third largest bank failures in US history. A question remains whether we have seen the last of these failures and what other ripple effects could occur. In the currency markets, the dollar index dropped below 104, reaching a three-week low for the third consecutive session.