AUD/USD analysis: resuming its bearish trend

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7816

The AUD/USD pair closed the week at 0.7816, not far from its weekly low set last Friday at 0.7812. Commodity-related currencies edged sharply lower on Friday, on dollar's momentum, this last triggered by Trump's success to pass the budget-bill through the Congress, as it lifted hopes the tax cut reform will also make it through the Houses. Data coming from Australia was generally positive, with strong employment figures for September and a balanced RBA´s stance, as per the latest meeting minutes. Australia will release its quarterly inflation readings next Wednesday, the most relevant event of the week. The pair couldn't shrug off the negative stance and resumed its decline after previous week's upward correction. Daily basis, Friday's close indicates more slides ahead, as the pair was unable to rally beyond the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline, and settled around the 23.6% of the same advance, also below its 20 DMA. Technical indicators have briefly surpassed their mid-lines before turning south, now holding their bearish slopes within negative territory, supporting the case for another leg lower. In the 4 hours chart, the price develops below moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength but hold within negative territory, also indicating that chances are towards the downside for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 0.7795 0.7760 0.7730

Resistance levels: 0.7830 0.7870 0.7910

