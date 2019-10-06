AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6961

The so-called commodity currencies underperformed on Monday, despite gains seen in Wall Street stocks, with AUD/USD losing around 0.6% on the day. The sharp upsurge seen in the US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback gather strength and recover some of the steep losses seen last Friday on the back of a weak NFP report.

All but one of AUD/USD 4-hour candles closed red on Monday, while indicators are pointing south and below their midlines, favouring the downside for the pair over the upcoming sessions. However, indicators hold in positive territory in daily charts, which could limit Aussie losses, while a flat 20-day SMA acts as dynamic support around 0.6930. A break through the moving average, could mount pressure on the pair, sending AUD/USD to the 0.6900 psychological level. On the other hand, immediate resistance is seen at the 0.7020 zone, followed by the 100-day SMA at 0.7070 and the 200-day SMA at 0.7120.

Support levels: 0.6930 0.6900 0.6865

Resistance levels: 0.7020 0.7070 0.7120

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD