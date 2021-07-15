AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar grew by 46 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7483 during Wednesday's trading session.

As for the near future, the AUD/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders might target the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 0.7520 within this session.

However, a resistance level formed by the 200– hour SMA at 0.7483 could still provide a barrier for the currency exchange rate during the following trading hours.