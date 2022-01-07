AUD/USD
The AUD/USD currency pair has been trading between the support of the 0.7143/0.7146 zone and the resistance levels at 0.7170/0.7185 since early Thursday hours. Due to that reason, by large, the previous forecasts remain unchanged.
In the case that the AUD/USD continues to decline, it could find support in the 0.7100 mark, before reaching the December 20 low level at 0.7083.
Meanwhile, a move above the resistance levels at 0.7170/0.7185 might find resistance at 0.7220/0.7235. At the 0.7220/0.7235 range, the 50 and 200-hour simple moving averages are located together with the weekly S1 simple pivot point.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
