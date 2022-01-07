AUD/USD

The AUD/USD currency pair has been trading between the support of the 0.7143/0.7146 zone and the resistance levels at 0.7170/0.7185 since early Thursday hours. Due to that reason, by large, the previous forecasts remain unchanged.

In the case that the AUD/USD continues to decline, it could find support in the 0.7100 mark, before reaching the December 20 low level at 0.7083.

Meanwhile, a move above the resistance levels at 0.7170/0.7185 might find resistance at 0.7220/0.7235. At the 0.7220/0.7235 range, the 50 and 200-hour simple moving averages are located together with the weekly S1 simple pivot point.