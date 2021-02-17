- Resurgent USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.
- A runaway rally in the US bond yields provided a goodish lift to the greenback.
- The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and helped limit losses.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7800 round-figure mark and witnessed an intraday turnaround on Tuesday. A runaway rally in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to rebound swiftly from three-week lows, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major. The market continued to price in the prospects for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package. In fact, the reflation trade pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since February 2020, around 1.30%.
The USD got an additional boost from Tuesday's upbeat Empire State Manufacturing Index, which jumped to 12.1 in February from 3.5 previous and portrayed an upbeat picture for the US economy. The pair finally settled around 60 pips off daily swing highs and edged lower during the first half of the Asian session on Wednesday. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The progress on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, along with the slowing pace of infections has been fueling optimism over a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic and boosting investors' confidence.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales data for some impetus later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some meaningful trading opportunities around the major. The key focus, however, will be on Australian employment details, scheduled for release during the Asian session on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its downfall near a one-week-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned support coincides with 200-hour SMA and is currently pegged near the 0.7735 region, which if broken decisively might prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 0.7700 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to the 0.7660 horizontal support. Some follow-through weakness should pave the way for a slide back towards testing sub-0.7600 levels, or monthly swing lows touched on February 2.
On the flip side, momentum back above the 0.7800 mark is likely to confront some resistance near multi-year tops, around the 0.7820 region. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bullish trend. The momentum has the potential to push the pair further towards the 0.7900 round-figure mark with some intermediate hurdle near the 0.7855-65 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
