AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6770
- Wall Street’s rally underpinned the AUD in a dollar-weak scenario.
- Market’s attention on US-China trade talks to take place this week.
- AUD/USD short-term bullish, but sellers aligned in the 0.6800/10 price zone.
The Australian dollar has continued recovering Friday, trimming early weekly losses against the greenback to settle at 0.6746. The AUD/USD pair found support in equities in the last trading session of the week, as Wall Street posted solid gains on mounting speculation the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates in the near term, following a batch of tepid growth-related data. Also, encouraging headlines coming from the trade war front, helped the Aussie, as White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that “there could be positive surprises coming out of these talks,” referring to those scheduled for this week.
China has spent the previous weeks on holiday, providing little background for the AUD. The Golden Week holiday extends into this week´s opening, so no news are expected from the country. Australia, on the other hand, will release the September AIG Performance of Construction Index, previously at 44.6. The country will also publish September Securities Inflation.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has closed the week little changed for a second consecutive week, just above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at 0.6750. In the daily chart, the price remains below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators have recovered modestly from weekly lows, holding within negative levels, indicating that, while the pair could recover further, the risk is skewed to the downside in the longer run. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is positive, as the pair is developing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators barely retreated from overbought levels. The pair has an immediate resistance at 0.6770, although an extension upward seems more likely only if it recovers beyond 0.6805.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
EUR/USD: bulls would have a case on a break above 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has seesawed between gains and losses Friday, finishing the day and the week with modest gains at 1.0977. EUR/USD short-term bullish if it manages to break above 1.1000.
GBP/USD: fading Brexit hopes weigh on Pound
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY: limited bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair consolidated losses by the end of the week, closing Friday unchanged a few pips below the 107.00 level. Fears maintain government bond yields depressed, weighing on USD/JPY.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.