AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6770

Wall Street’s rally underpinned the AUD in a dollar-weak scenario.

Market’s attention on US-China trade talks to take place this week.

AUD/USD short-term bullish, but sellers aligned in the 0.6800/10 price zone.

The Australian dollar has continued recovering Friday, trimming early weekly losses against the greenback to settle at 0.6746. The AUD/USD pair found support in equities in the last trading session of the week, as Wall Street posted solid gains on mounting speculation the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates in the near term, following a batch of tepid growth-related data. Also, encouraging headlines coming from the trade war front, helped the Aussie, as White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that “there could be positive surprises coming out of these talks,” referring to those scheduled for this week.

China has spent the previous weeks on holiday, providing little background for the AUD. The Golden Week holiday extends into this week´s opening, so no news are expected from the country. Australia, on the other hand, will release the September AIG Performance of Construction Index, previously at 44.6. The country will also publish September Securities Inflation.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has closed the week little changed for a second consecutive week, just above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at 0.6750. In the daily chart, the price remains below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators have recovered modestly from weekly lows, holding within negative levels, indicating that, while the pair could recover further, the risk is skewed to the downside in the longer run. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is positive, as the pair is developing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators barely retreated from overbought levels. The pair has an immediate resistance at 0.6770, although an extension upward seems more likely only if it recovers beyond 0.6805.

Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840