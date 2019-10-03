AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6741

Australian trade surplus shrank but held at healthy levels.

US dismal data and Wall Street’s recovery behind the pair’s recovery.

AUD/USD could meet strong selling interest if it nears the 0.6800 area.

The AUD/USD pair has continued advancing throughout this Thursday on the back of dollar’s weakness and in spite of weaker-than-expected Australian data. During Asian trading hours, the country released the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, which was downwardly revised to 52.4, while the Composite PMI resulted at 52.0. The country also released the August Trade Balance, which posted a trade surplus of $5.9B, below the market’s expectations amid weaker iron ore and coal prices. Exports declined by 3.0% while Imports were flat when compared to July. Dollar’s broad weakness prevailed, with the pair advancing further in the American session as US data disappointed while equities recovered and closed in the green. This Friday, Australia will publish August New Home Sales, and seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for the same month, both seen improving when compared to July.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below its daily high at 0.6752, short-term bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair advanced beyond its 20 SMA, while holding below the 100 and 200 SMA, and as technical indicators hold near their daily highs, partially losing their bullish strength. The movement seems corrective, and chances of further gains will quickly fade if the pair falls below 0.6730, the immediate support. The upside seems limited by sellers aligned in the 0.6800/10 price zone.

Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840