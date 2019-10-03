AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6741
- Australian trade surplus shrank but held at healthy levels.
- US dismal data and Wall Street’s recovery behind the pair’s recovery.
- AUD/USD could meet strong selling interest if it nears the 0.6800 area.
The AUD/USD pair has continued advancing throughout this Thursday on the back of dollar’s weakness and in spite of weaker-than-expected Australian data. During Asian trading hours, the country released the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, which was downwardly revised to 52.4, while the Composite PMI resulted at 52.0. The country also released the August Trade Balance, which posted a trade surplus of $5.9B, below the market’s expectations amid weaker iron ore and coal prices. Exports declined by 3.0% while Imports were flat when compared to July. Dollar’s broad weakness prevailed, with the pair advancing further in the American session as US data disappointed while equities recovered and closed in the green. This Friday, Australia will publish August New Home Sales, and seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for the same month, both seen improving when compared to July.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below its daily high at 0.6752, short-term bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair advanced beyond its 20 SMA, while holding below the 100 and 200 SMA, and as technical indicators hold near their daily highs, partially losing their bullish strength. The movement seems corrective, and chances of further gains will quickly fade if the pair falls below 0.6730, the immediate support. The upside seems limited by sellers aligned in the 0.6800/10 price zone.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.