AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6980

The RBA is expected to cut its cash rate by 25 basis points.

Chinese data and broad dollar's weakness underpinned the Aussie.

The Australian dollar trades against the greenback at its highest since mid-May, not far from the 0.7000 figure. The Aussie found support at the beginning of the day from an upward surprise from Chinese data, as the Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 in May, better than the 50.0 expected. Australian data was not that encouraging, as Q1 Company Gross Operating Profits resulted at 1.7%, worse than the 3.0% expected. Nevertheless, broad dollar's weakness and an intraday recovery in equities, kept the pair afloat.

The upcoming Asian session will bring Australian Retail Sales, seen up by 0.2% in April, and the RBA Interest Rate Decision. The central bank is largely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.25%, which would be a fresh record low. The cut has been already priced in, which means that any hint on the future of monetary policy is what is going to move the market.

The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at 0.7000, which means that the current recovery is little relevant in terms of trend. The 4 hours chart shows that it surpassed the 20 SMA, but also that the 100 SMA maintains its downward slope, converging with the 61.8% retracement of the same slide. Technical indicators entered positive ground, heading higher within neutral levels, skewing the risk to the upside without confirming it.

Support levels: 0.6940 0.6895 0.6865

Resistance levels: 0.7000 0.7030 0.7075

