AUD/USD analysis: RBA and GDP take center stage

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7442

The AUD/USD pair closed the week flat around 0.7440, bouncing on Friday from a three-week low of 0.7372 amid dollar's sell-off. The poor US NFP report saved the day for the Aussie, although the commodity-related currency maintains a sour tone. Weighing on the AUD were softer oil and iron-ore prices, alongside with poor Chinese data, which anticipates limited demand for Australian's products. The Reserve Bank of Australia will have its monetary policy this week, while the country will release its Q1 GDP figures, this last expected at 0.2% from previous 1.1%. China will also have a busy macroeconomic week, with disappointing figures here exacerbating the negative tone of the pair, although with declines expected to remain limited amid broad-based dollar's weakness. Technically, the daily chart presents a neutral stance, as the price has settled a few pips above its 20 SMA, but technical indicators remain right below their mid-lines, with limited upward strength. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the picture is quite alike, as the price is above an anyway bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength around their mid-lines, after correcting oversold conditions reached on Thursday. The pair needs to clearly regain the 0.7515 level and advance beyond it to be able to shrug off the negative stance.

Support levels: 0.7400 0.7365 0.7330

Resistance levels: .7475 0.7515 0.7550

