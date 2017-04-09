AUD/USD analysis: RBA and Caixin services PMI take center stage

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7946

The AUD/USD pair shed some ground this Monday, as despite gold prices soared to new yearly highs, commodity linked currencies were dragged lower by weak equities in Asia and Europe. Data released overnight shows that Australian TD securities inflation rose 0.1% MoM in August and by 2.6% when compared to a year earlier, pretty much matching July's figures. A downward surprise came from the country's company operating profits, coming in at -4.5% in Q2, exceeding market's forecast of -4.0%. Trading near its daily low of 0.7942, market's attention is now focused on the upcoming Caixin China Services PMI for August, expected at 51.8 from 51.5, and the RBA monetary policy meeting, this last, expected to be an non-event, as the Central Bank is expected to keep rates on-hold, and its stance unchanged. In that case, the Chinese PMI will determinate the pair's fate in the short term. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators gain downward strength, now nearing their mid-lines, with a key support at 0.7935, as the pair has there its 20 SMA and the 50% retracement of the latest daily decline, all of which indicates that a break below the level should lead to a bearish extension for this Tuesday.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7900 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7970 0.8000 0.8040

