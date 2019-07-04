AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7019

Australian Retail Sales increased by less than anticipated in May.

Bulls to retain control of AUD/USD as long as it holds above 0.7000.

The Australian dollar has eased against its American rival, although the pair remains above the 0.7000 psychological mark heading into the last trading day of the week. The decline could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the release of the US monthly employment report, and to the US holiday which kept equities’ markets around their Wednesday closing levels. The lack of follow-through was also the result of poor Australian data, as Retail Sales were up by 0.1% MoM in May, below the market’s forecast of 0.2%. Early Friday, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Construction Index for June, previously at 40.4.

The AUD/USD pair short-term picture indicates that Thursday’s decline could be considered corrective, as, besides retaining the 0.7000 mark, the pair continues trading above all of its moving averages in the 4 hours chart and with the 20 SMA well above the larger moving averages. The Momentum indicator continues heading lower, retreating from overbought territory and still holding above its mid-line, while the RSI indicator lost its downward momentum, now consolidating around 55, all of which indicates a limited downward potential.

Support levels: 0.6990 0.6955 0.6920

Resistance levels: 0.7040 0.7070 0.7100