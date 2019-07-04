AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7019
- Australian Retail Sales increased by less than anticipated in May.
- Bulls to retain control of AUD/USD as long as it holds above 0.7000.
The Australian dollar has eased against its American rival, although the pair remains above the 0.7000 psychological mark heading into the last trading day of the week. The decline could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the release of the US monthly employment report, and to the US holiday which kept equities’ markets around their Wednesday closing levels. The lack of follow-through was also the result of poor Australian data, as Retail Sales were up by 0.1% MoM in May, below the market’s forecast of 0.2%. Early Friday, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Construction Index for June, previously at 40.4.
The AUD/USD pair short-term picture indicates that Thursday’s decline could be considered corrective, as, besides retaining the 0.7000 mark, the pair continues trading above all of its moving averages in the 4 hours chart and with the 20 SMA well above the larger moving averages. The Momentum indicator continues heading lower, retreating from overbought territory and still holding above its mid-line, while the RSI indicator lost its downward momentum, now consolidating around 55, all of which indicates a limited downward potential.
Support levels: 0.6990 0.6955 0.6920
Resistance levels: 0.7040 0.7070 0.7100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends dull trading sub-1.1300
The holiday in the US maintains volumes depressed in the financial world, with major pairs confined to tight intraday ranges. Earlier in the day, ECB’s Rehn weighed on the shared currency with dovish comments. German bund yields hit record lows.
GBP/USD consolidates UK data-related losses
UK data released these days has been quite discouraging, keeping the Sterling under pressure against most rivals, also undermined by political uncertainty correlated to Brexit.
USD/JPY steady around 107.80 ahead of NFP
The USD/JPY pair is trading in a range of 10 pips around 107.80 as majors remain quiet. It reached a daily high at 107.82 and a low during the Asian session at 107.70.
NFP leading indicators: Negative signs outweigh the positives
After a dismal May report which helped the Fed subsequently hint an upcoming July interest rate cut, the US jobs report for June seems a bit less decisive.
Gold treads water above $1410 ahead of Friday's NFP report
As expected, Thursday's market action didn't offer any trading opportunities as the thin trading volume forced major pair and commodities to stay stuck in tight ranges.