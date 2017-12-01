AUD/USD analysis: Probable test of 0.7600 on a break above 0.7524

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7508

The Australian dollar lead the advance against the greenback, extending its advance up to 0.7518, with the pair erasing almost all of its December losses. The Australian dollar was backed once again by rising commodities, as there were no relevant macroeconomic releases in Asia. The calendar will also remain light during the upcoming hours, although that won't prevent the FX market to remain in the move, taking clues from stocks. As for the technical outlook, the movement seems a bit overstretched in intraday charts, as indicators are in extreme overbought territory, yet at the same time, there are no signs that the pair may reverse curse. Above 0.7524, December high and the immediate resistance, the pair has room to extend its advance closer to 0.7600 before speculative interest considers taking profits out of the table. In the 4 hours chart, the price is far above a bullish 20 SMA, the RSI heading north at 77, whilst the Momentum also presents a strong upward slope in multi-month highs, supporting the bullish breakout.

Support: levels: 0.7490 0.7450 0.7410

Resistance levels: 0.7525 0.7560 0.7600

