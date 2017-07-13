AUD/USD analysis: pressuring the yearly high

The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7739 and settled a few pips below it, not far either from the yearly high posted last March at 0.7749. The Aussie got support from data released early Thursday, as according to the Westpac Institute, consumer inflation expectations rose in July to 4.4% from 3.6% in June, while Chinese trade surplus was larger-than-expected, reaching at $42.77 million in June. Imports rose 17.2% and exports by 11.3%, also above market's forecasts. The bullish tone is strong in the 4 hours chart, as the price is well above a now bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators resumed their advances within overbought territory after a limited downward corrective movement. Above the mentioned daily high, the rally can extend up to 0.7834, 2016 high, although risk of a sudden retracement on profit taking is high with the pair at current levels.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.