AUD/USD analysis: pressuring the upper end of its range

The AUD/USD pair continues trading sideways, but tested the upper end of its latest range on broad dollar's weakness. The pair traded as high as 0.7605 during the US session, underpinned by soft US data and another round of Trump's comments aimed to weaken the greenback. During the upcoming Asian session, China will release its final January manufacturing and services PMIs, and positive outcomes could fuel the Aussie towards fresh yearly highs. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is above a still directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but hold within positive territory, limiting the risk of a downward extension. The longer term outlook favors the upside as long as the price remains above 0.7450, a major static support level, although a clear extension beyond 0.7610 is required to confirm a rally towards the 0.7700 region.

