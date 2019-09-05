AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6814

Australian dollar underpinned by the US and China announcing next round of trade talks.

AUD/USD in a bullish path as long as it holds above the 0.6770 support.

The AUD/USD pair reached a daily high of 0.6829, a level last seen over a month ago, as news that the US and China will resume trade negotiations early October underpinned demand for the Aussie. The pair rose despite the July Trade Balance posted a surplus of 7,268M, worse than the 7,400M anticipated. The strong comeback of equities kept the pair afloat throughout the American session, despite better-than-expected US data lifted the greenback against most major rivals. The country will release the AIG Performance of Construction Index for August early Friday, previously at 39.1

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has been unable to extend gains beyond the 0.6820 price zone ever since breaking below it on August 1, a major resistance area that the pair is currently pressuring. The short-term picture is bullish as the pair broke above its 200 SMA, meeting intraday support around it, while the 20 SMA heads north above the 100 SMA both below the larger one. Technical indicators are retreating from their daily highs but still within overbought levels, failing to confirm a downward corrective movement. This last has more chances to take place on a break below 0.6770 a relevant support.

Support levels: 0.6770 0.6740 0.6700

Resistance levels: 0.6820 0.6855 0.6880