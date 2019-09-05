AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6814
- Australian dollar underpinned by the US and China announcing next round of trade talks.
- AUD/USD in a bullish path as long as it holds above the 0.6770 support.
The AUD/USD pair reached a daily high of 0.6829, a level last seen over a month ago, as news that the US and China will resume trade negotiations early October underpinned demand for the Aussie. The pair rose despite the July Trade Balance posted a surplus of 7,268M, worse than the 7,400M anticipated. The strong comeback of equities kept the pair afloat throughout the American session, despite better-than-expected US data lifted the greenback against most major rivals. The country will release the AIG Performance of Construction Index for August early Friday, previously at 39.1
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to extend gains beyond the 0.6820 price zone ever since breaking below it on August 1, a major resistance area that the pair is currently pressuring. The short-term picture is bullish as the pair broke above its 200 SMA, meeting intraday support around it, while the 20 SMA heads north above the 100 SMA both below the larger one. Technical indicators are retreating from their daily highs but still within overbought levels, failing to confirm a downward corrective movement. This last has more chances to take place on a break below 0.6770 a relevant support.
Support levels: 0.6770 0.6740 0.6700
Resistance levels: 0.6820 0.6855 0.6880
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data
The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.
Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day
Gold is having the worst performance so far in months even after trimming losses over the last hour. XAU/USD opened the day above $1,550/oz, near multi-year highs and then collapsed to $1,507, the lowest level in almost three weeks.