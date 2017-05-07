AUD/USD analysis: pressured, Australian trade balance up next

A modest advance of the AUD/USD pair at the beginning of the day, was quickly reverted after the release of disappointing Chinese data, with the pair sliding down to 0.7570. China's Caixin services PMI came in at 51.6 from previous 52.8 in June while the composite PMI fell to 51.1, its lowest in a year, from previous 51.5, reviving fears of an economic slowdown. The pair closed the day around 0.7586, failing to regain the 0.7600 level after FOMC Minutes, but holding nearby. Australia will release its May trade balance data during the upcoming Asian session, with expectations of a 1.0B surplus, almost doubling previous 0.55B. From a technical point of view, the downside is favored, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope above the current level, whilst technical indicators have bounced modestly from oversold readings, but remain well below their mid-lines. In the same chart, the 200 EMA, a dynamic resistance, stands at 0.7560, with a clear break below it required to confirm additional declines ahead.

