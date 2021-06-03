AUD/USD

During the first half of Wednesday's trading session, the Australian Dollar declined by 51 pips or 0.65% against the US Dollar. However, the currency pair regained the lost points at the end of the day.

The 50– and 200– hour SMAs pressured the exchange rate lower during the morning hours on Thursday. Sellers are likely to target the 0.7700 level during the following trading session.

Though, a support level at 0.7718 might provide support for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate today.