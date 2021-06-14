AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar fell by 76 pips or 0.97% against the US Dollar on Friday. The AUD/USD currency pair breached the support level at 0.7721 during Friday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bearish traders will be near the weekly S1 at 0.7668.

However, If the support level holds, the currency exchange rate may reverse from the weekly S1 at 0.7668 today.