AUD/USD
The AUD/USD currency pair reversed from a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 50– hour SMA at 0.7713 on Monday. As a result, the Aussie fell by 70 pips or 0.91% against the Greenback during Monday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern. Sellers are likely to target the weekly support level at 0.7589 within this session.
A possible upside reversal could occur from the weekly S1 at 0.7589 during the following trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
