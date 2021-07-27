AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar edged higher by 51 pips or 0.69% against the US Dollar on Monday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Monday's trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 0.7440 area.

However, the resistance level at 0.7400 could provide resistance for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate within this session.

AUDUSD

fxsoriginal

EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.

GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820

GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.

Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs

Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.

VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made

VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.

FX: 10 things to watch this week

Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...

