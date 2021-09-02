On Wednesday, the AUD/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7311. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 65 pips or 0.89% against the US Dollar during yesterday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 0.7420 area.
On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the resistance level at 0.7380 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.