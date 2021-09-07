AUD/USD Analysis: Post-RBA pullback warrants caution for bulls, 0.7400 holds the key

- A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD lower for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The RBA’s decision to extend bond purchases until February 2022 disappointed bullish traders.
- Rallying US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and also contributed to the downtick.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on last week's strong move up to the highest level since mid-July and edged lower at the start of a new trading week. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous five sessions and was sponsored by a modest US dollar rebound from one-month lows. The closely-watched US monthly jobs report showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in seven months during August. However, additional details kept alive hopes for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. This was evident from a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided a much-needed respite to the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade around the major.
Meanwhile, the aussie got a temporary lift during the Asian session on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its latest monetary policy decision. The RBA continued with its tapering plan and announced to lower purchases of government securities to $4 billion per week from $5 billion. The Australian central bank, however, decided to extend the purchase period from November 2021 to February 2022. This reflected the central bank's concerns that the outbreak of the Delta variant could delay, if not derail, the economic recovery and disappointed bullish traders. Apart from this, a strong follow-through uptick in the US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback and dragged the pair lower for the second successive day.
As investors digest the key central bank event risk, the pair now seems to have stabilized above the 0.7400 round-figure mark and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the greenback. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 0.7400 strong resistance breakpoint. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent fall below the 50-day SMA support, around the 0.7375-70 region, might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The corrective pullback could then drag the pair further towards the 0.7300 round-figure mark, with some intermediate support near the 0.7330 region.
On the flip side, the 0.7450 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of Friday's swing high, around the 0.7475-80 region. This is closely followed by the key 0.7500 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong positive move. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 100-day SMA, currently around the 0.7540 region, before eventually aiming to reclaim the 0.7600 mark. The latter coincides with a technically significant 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
Gold's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.