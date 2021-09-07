AUD/USD Analysis: Post-RBA pullback warrants caution for bulls, 0.7400 holds the key

A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD lower for the second straight session on Tuesday.

The RBA’s decision to extend bond purchases until February 2022 disappointed bullish traders.

Rallying US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and also contributed to the downtick.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on last week's strong move up to the highest level since mid-July and edged lower at the start of a new trading week. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous five sessions and was sponsored by a modest US dollar rebound from one-month lows. The closely-watched US monthly jobs report showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in seven months during August. However, additional details kept alive hopes for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. This was evident from a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided a much-needed respite to the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade around the major.

Meanwhile, the aussie got a temporary lift during the Asian session on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its latest monetary policy decision. The RBA continued with its tapering plan and announced to lower purchases of government securities to $4 billion per week from $5 billion. The Australian central bank, however, decided to extend the purchase period from November 2021 to February 2022. This reflected the central bank's concerns that the outbreak of the Delta variant could delay, if not derail, the economic recovery and disappointed bullish traders. Apart from this, a strong follow-through uptick in the US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback and dragged the pair lower for the second successive day.

As investors digest the key central bank event risk, the pair now seems to have stabilized above the 0.7400 round-figure mark and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the greenback. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 0.7400 strong resistance breakpoint. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent fall below the 50-day SMA support, around the 0.7375-70 region, might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The corrective pullback could then drag the pair further towards the 0.7300 round-figure mark, with some intermediate support near the 0.7330 region.

On the flip side, the 0.7450 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of Friday's swing high, around the 0.7475-80 region. This is closely followed by the key 0.7500 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong positive move. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 100-day SMA, currently around the 0.7540 region, before eventually aiming to reclaim the 0.7600 mark. The latter coincides with a technically significant 200-day SMA.