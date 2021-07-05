AUD/USD Analysis: Post-NFP recovery lacks follow-through, focus shifts to RBA on Tuesday

- AUD/USD staged a solid recovery on Friday amid the post-NFP USD profit-taking.
- COVID-19 jitters, disappointing Chinese PMI data capped the upside for the pair.
- Traders also seemed reluctant ahead of the latest RBA policy decision on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround during the second half of the trading action on Friday and recovered nearly 100 pips from YTD tops. Concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, along with a broad-based US dollar strength exerted some downward pressure on the major. The USD, however, lost some steam following the release of mixed US monthly jobs data.
The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 583K from 559K reported earlier. Despite a welcome sign that the chronic labour shortages may finally be ending, an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 5.9% from 5.8% in May might have disappointed some investors and prompted USD profit-taking.
The pair recovered a major part of its weekly losses, though lacked any strong follow-through and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Monday. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by stronger-than-expected Australian retail sales figures, which recorded a growth of 0.4% in May as against 0.1% estimated. The supporting data, to a larger extent, was offset by COVID-19 jitters and softer Chinese PMI print.
Nevertheless, the pair, for now, has managed to hold its neck above the key 0.7500 psychological mark as the focus now shifts to the RBA monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Investors will also keep a close eye on Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes will be looked upon for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook. This will influence the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will be looked upon for some trading opportunities amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a bank holiday in the US.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the post-NFP strong bounce warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Sustained weakness below the 0.7500 mark will suggest that the near-term bearish bias is still far from being over and turn the pair vulnerable. Bearish traders might then aim back to challenge YTD lows, around the 0.7445 region, and drag the pair further towards the 0.7400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7580-85 region. This is closely followed by the 0.7600 mark, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias. The subsequent short-covering move might then push the pair further towards the 0.7660-65 supply zone en-route the 0.7700 mark.
