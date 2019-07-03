AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7034

  • US equities closed at record highs, boosting commodity-linked currencies.
  • Australian Retail Sales seen rebounding modestly in May.

The solid performance of US equities sent the AUD/USD pair to a fresh 2-month high of 0.7038, with the pair heading into the Asian opening trading a few pips below such a high. The rally was the result of resurgent equities, as, ahead of a holiday, US indexes closed at record highs. Australian data resulted mixed, as the AIG Performance of Services Index came in at 52.2 in June, down from 52.5 in May, while Building Permits increased by 0.7% MoM in May, but fell by 19.6% when compared to a year earlier. The country’s trade balance posted a 5,74M surplus in May, amid a large increase in exports. The country will release May Retail Sales during the upcoming Asian session, seen up by 0.2% MoM after falling 0.1% in the previous month.

The AUD/USD pair is technically bullish according to intraday readings, as, in the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator keeps heading higher well into positive ground while the RSI is barely decelerating after reaching overbought readings. In the mentioned chart, the 100 and 200 SMA stand at around 0.6930, while the 20 SMA hovers around 0.7000, all of them lacking enough directional strength to confirm additional advances, yet given that they are developing below the current level, the risk is skewed to the upside.

Support levels: 0.6990 0.6955 0.6920  

Resistance levels: 0.7070 0,7100 0.7140

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

