AUD/USD analysis: poised to test 0.8100
AUD/USD Current price: 0.8034
The AUD/USD pair settled at a fresh over 1-month high of 0.8034, 10 pips below its daily high and not far from the yearly one set last July at 0.8065. The Aussie opened the day with a soft tone, with the pair down to 0.7974 following the release of poor Australian macroeconomic calendar. Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$460m in July, down from A$888m June, with exports down by 2.0% and imports falling 1.0%, missing market's expectations. Retail Sales came in flat in the same month, below the 0.3% previous and expected. The pair, however, changed course after ECB's announcement and highly disappointing US employment data, with the pair surging to the current levels, where it stabilized during the US afternoon. Australia will release its Home Loans for July, during the upcoming Asian session, while RBA Gov Debelle will offer a speech at the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, in Sydney. From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to extend its advance, even beyond the so far yearly high of 0.8065, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair found buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, which advanced above the critical 0.7965 Fibonacci support, while in the same chart, technical indicators hold well above their mid-lines, now directionless.
Support levels: 0.8000 0.7965 0.7935
Resistance levels: 0.8065 0.8100 0.8140
