AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6925

Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence and Chinese inflation to take center stage.

AUD/USD entered bearish ground after losing the 0.6950 price zone.

The Australian dollar has extended its decline vs. the greenback to a fresh three-week low of 0.6919 this Tuesday, still weighed by the sour tone of equities and soft local data. According to the official release, the NAB’s Business Confidence index fell to 2 in June as expected, well below the previous 7, while the bank’s Business Conditions Index also met the market’s forecast with 3. Nevertheless, the accompanying report indicated that business conditions remain mired below trend, attributing May’s spike to short-lived momentum triggered by the election and hopes related to RBA’s rate cuts. Both failed to deliver, resulting in an increased pessimism.

During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will see the release of the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for July, previously at -0.6%, while China will unveil June inflation data. The monthly CPI is seen down by 0.1% while yearly basis, it’s expected steady at 2.7%. The PPI in the same month is seen up by 0.3%.

The bearish case for the AUD/USD pair remains strong, as it keeps closing in the red daily basis, retreating further from the multi-week high set last week at 0.7047. The decline is expected to continue in the short term, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is comfortably developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators remain within oversold levels, the Momentum attempting a modest bounce but the RSI directionless. As long as it remains below 0.6950, bears will retain control.

Support levels: 0.6915 0.6880 0.6840

Resistance levels: 0.6950 0.7005 0.7040