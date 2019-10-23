AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6855
- Manufacturing and services activity seen shrinking in October in Australia.
- Tensions between China and the US resurged through WTO demand.
- AUD/USD poised to recover further ground but 0.6900 caps.
The AUD/USD pair is finishing the day with modest losses in the 0.6850 region after extending its weekly decline to 0.6833. The pair suffered as most of its major rivals from the lack of relevant fundamental data and uncertainty surrounding Brexit and trade progress between the US and China. About this last, and despite both parts suggest they are in their way to signing a deal, tensions re-surged on news indicating that China is seeking $2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the US for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariff dispute against the country back in the Obama era.
Australia is set to disclosure the preliminary estimates of the October Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Markit Economics Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' PMI. Both indexes are expected below September ones, at 49.0 and 52.2, respectively.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, it continues developing below a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators hold directionless around their midlines. Nevertheless, dollar’s broad weakness favors a recovery during the upcoming hours, which will likely depend on data. A key resistance comes at 0.6900, with large stops suspected above it.
Support levels: 0.6850 0.6820 0.6795
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.9630 0.6960
