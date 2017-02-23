AUD/USD analysis: pointing to rally towards 0.7770

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7708

The AUD/USD pair extended its rally up to 0.7740 this Thursday, as broad dollar's weakness offset negative macroeconomic figures coming from Australia earlier in the day. The official report of Private Capital Expenditure (PCE) for the fourth quarter of 2016 showed a fall of 2.1% compared with the previous quarter, well below the 1.0% decline expected. During the upcoming Asian session, RBA Governor Lowe is due to testify before the House or Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, with investors looking for clues on upcoming monetary policy moves. The pair settled above 0.7700, but it's still struggling to extend gains beyond the critical level. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned lower within positive territory, but the 20 SMA maintains a strong bullish slope around 0.7685, suggesting that, if downward corrective movements remain contained above this last, the pair could advance further this Wednesday. An upward acceleration beyond 0.7770, should result in the price approaching 2016 high of 0.7834, where investors will like rush to take profits out of the table.

Support levels: 0.7685 0.7640 0.7600

Resistance levels: 0.7735 0.7770 0.7815

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD