AUD/USD analysis: no hawkish surprises expected from the RBA

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7655

The AUD/USD pair closed Monday with losses at 0.7655, not far from a daily low of 0.7644 achieved early US session. Mixed data coming from Australia at the beginning of the week added to dollar's strength, as building approvals fell sharply in May, down by 5.6%, more than doubling market's expectations, and falling by 19.7% yearly basis from a previous unrevised decline of 17.2%. The AiG Performance of manufacturing Index was up to 55 against previous 54.8, while inflation, according to the TD Securities report rose to 0.1% in June, from 0.0% in May, while the year-on-year figure came in at 2.3% below previous 2.8%. The RBA will have a monetary policy meeting during the upcoming Asian session, with no hawkish surprises expected. Technically, the bearish tone is present, but easing, as in the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 20 SMA and develops below it, while technical indicators have entered negative territory, losing afterwards their bearish strength, now consolidating. Further declines are possible, yet the pair would need to break below 0.7575 to be able to extend its decline further.

Support levels: 0.7645 0.7610 0.7575

Resistance levels: 0.7689 0.7710 0.7740

